Why ‘Schooly McSchoolFace’ won’t make the list in invite to name new Fife school

Fife Council is seeking suggestions about what to name the replacement Inverkeithing High School - but it has already ruled out one cheeky possibility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South West Fife area committee councillors enthusiastically signed off on the public consultation plans which go live to the public from Friday.

“I’m pleased to hear there’s a free text box, and we can make sure we’ve got everything from the mad to the mundane, and everything in between,” committee convener David Barratt (SNP for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) said. “It’s an important decision to name the new school and hopefully the community can be creative – although Schooly McSchool Face isn’t going to cut it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I suspect that suggestion will be made, but it won’t have my vote.”

The site of the new school (Pic: Submitted)

The online public consultation is live until January 22, 2025. It is here.

“No decision has been made on the name of the new school yet. In the next few months, we’ll be speaking to pupils, staff, parents and the wider community to gather suggestions and views on what the new school should be called,” the council website said.

The online link to a Microsoft form will be shared with stakeholders, allowing them to give their opinions on a selection of names – as well as the opportunity to make suggestions of their own. The consultation will allow residents and other stakeholders to help rename the state-of-the-art high school being built on the Fleet Grounds, in Rosyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it’s finished, the new facility will replace Inverkeithing High School which is in “poor condition.” According to a previous update from education and property services, the current school has “major defects.” It is also very inaccessible and cannot reasonably or easily be made accessible.

Rather than spending £24.5 million to bring the current school back to life, the council has decided to replace it with a new facility. The council broke ground on the new school in July 2024, and it will be ready for students in August 2026 with the capacity to accommodate 1,735 pupils over three floors.

Choosing a new name for the school is all part of the process, and area committee councillors agreed to both the process and timeline that Education officers have proposed. In February, the South West area committee will be asked to shortlist up to three choices for further feedback.

Those will go back to the public for voting, and in April, the results of that vote will be laid before the area committee for consideration. In May 2025, the new name for the school will be revealed.