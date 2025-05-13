Why three Fife dads hung baby grow outfits in a busy park

Three Fife dads have hung baby grow outfits in a park as part of a UK-wide protest to highlight the inadequacy of the UK's statutory paternity leave.

Ryan Connolly, Andrew Reid and Thomas Kinney-Nicol, Dads from Glenrothes took part in the stunt organised by campaign group, The Dad Shift, to improve what it described as “the worst statutory paternity leave in Europe.”

The stunt aimed to draw attention to new research showing 45% of UK fathers experience multiple symptoms of depression or anxiety after having a baby, with 82% calling better paternity leave the government’s top priority.

The dads hung baby grows on washing lines spelling out “two weeks isn’t enough.”

Alex Lloyd Hunter, co-founder of The Dad Shift, said: “The UK’s rubbish paternity leave is trashing dads’ mental health. Fathers are being forced back to work before they're ready and when they’re needed most.

“These men are caught between the stress of keeping their families afloat financially, trying to be there for their partners and new babies, and the demand to perform at work as if nothing has changed. They have little choice but to suffer in silence and try to soldier on, even if it breaks them.”

The group claimed current paternity policy is creating a mental health pressure cooker - forcing dads to return to work too early, while juggling financial stress and emotional strain.

Next month, ahead of Fathers’ Day, it will form a “family-friendly picket line” at the Department of Business and Trade, as well as making a point of doing school pickup on the same day at schools and nurseries across the country.”