Wildfires in Fife: High risk alert for wildfires in Fife forests and countryside

The alert from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is in place until Saturday. It warns that many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

John Harvey , Station Commander said: "We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire. That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended. They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

The warning comes as more than 30 firefighters tackled a large wildfire in Cannich, near Inverness, which began on Sunday, May 27, and was still active on Wednesday, June 7. A wildfire also caused damage at Tentsmuir Forest in Fife.

The damage done by a wild fire at Tentsmuir (Pic: Forestry and Land Scotland)

SC Harvey continued: “During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities. However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”