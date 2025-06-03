Wildhood Festival: three days of activities for children at Kinross venue

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:42 BST

Parents looking for something different to entertain their children can head to KInross this weekend.

The multi award-winning Wildhood Festival for Children takes place at Tullibole Castle, Crook of Devon, near Kinross from June 6-8.

Organised by Pittenweem-based Wildhood Scot run by Mel Ibbotson and Rachael Loughlan, tis year’s festival promises to be a fantastic weekend of fun-filled excitement for families with children under the age of 12. With a packed programme of activities, eco explorations, adventure pursuits, all within the stunning backdrop of a fairytale castle, it’s the perfect family weekend.

It features music, stories & songs, fantastical theatre, poems and circus skills among 90 activities planned across the three days. Activities run from 10:00am through until tea time each day.

The multi award-winning Wildhood Festival for Children takes place at Tullibole Castle, Crook of Devon, near Kinross (Pic: Submitted)The multi award-winning Wildhood Festival for Children takes place at Tullibole Castle, Crook of Devon, near Kinross (Pic: Submitted)
This year, the theme is Celebrating Scotland - chosen in honour of Lord Moncreiff, who has been welcoming Wildhood to Tullibole Castle since 2018 and whose ancestors have been castle hosts since 1608.

The programme features a Caledonian spin on many of the 90+ performances, activities, workshops and adventures. Full details here.

