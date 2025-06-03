Wildhood Festival: three days of activities for children at Kinross venue

Parents looking for something different to entertain their children can head to KInross this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi award-winning Wildhood Festival for Children takes place at Tullibole Castle, Crook of Devon, near Kinross from June 6-8.

Organised by Pittenweem-based Wildhood Scot run by Mel Ibbotson and Rachael Loughlan, tis year’s festival promises to be a fantastic weekend of fun-filled excitement for families with children under the age of 12. With a packed programme of activities, eco explorations, adventure pursuits, all within the stunning backdrop of a fairytale castle, it’s the perfect family weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features music, stories & songs, fantastical theatre, poems and circus skills among 90 activities planned across the three days. Activities run from 10:00am through until tea time each day.

The multi award-winning Wildhood Festival for Children takes place at Tullibole Castle, Crook of Devon, near Kinross (Pic: Submitted)

This year, the theme is Celebrating Scotland - chosen in honour of Lord Moncreiff, who has been welcoming Wildhood to Tullibole Castle since 2018 and whose ancestors have been castle hosts since 1608.

The programme features a Caledonian spin on many of the 90+ performances, activities, workshops and adventures. Full details here.