Wilf Parkinson: the epitome of a great community education worker

Tributes have been paid to Wilf Parkinson following the death of the stalwart who played such a huge role across the community in Kirkcaldy. He passed away on December 21, aged 73.

Wilf was passionate about social justice and keen for opportunities for everyone to enjoy, and his immense contribution to the Lang Toun spanned decades in roles with key venues such as Glebe Park and Templehall Community Centres and Linton Lane, and also as a community education worker based in the Town House. He was also involved in sports coaching, and was chair of, and a presenter on, community radio station K107FM of which he was also chairperson.

Born in 1951, Wilf attended St Marie’s Primary and St Andrews High school, and started life as an electrician. A football fan - he was a keen Raith Rovers supporter - he played for local teams such as Kirkcaldy YMCA.

Married to the late Isa, who sadly died in 2004, he had four children, Hayley, Caroline, Jacqueline and Paul. Very much a family man, he included them in all his varied interests and passions. Wilf’s main sport as a youngster was football, but he became passionate about athletics from a young age and would regularly go to Meadowbank to watch the great athletes of the day, including Seb Coe and Steve Ovett competing in grand prix events in the 1970s and 80s.

Wilf Parkinson pictured in the K107FM studios (Pic: Submitted)

When Hayley, Caroline and Jacqueline started running, he would often join them in training and in races. He also competed regularly in Fife AC events.

However, it was as a coach that he excelled. He took a number of athletes under his wing, including Paul, who was a talented youngster, clocking 1.54 for the 800m. However, most of his success was achieved with Hayley, who he coached to two Commonwealth Games finals over 1500m at Manchester in 2002 and Melbourne in 2006, as well as the World Indoor Championships in 2003, the European Indoor Cup in 2004 and multiple Scottish and British titles over 1500m and 800m. In recent years, he was excited to see the progress his two granddaughters, Fife AC track runners, Holly and Millie Ovens, were making in athletics.

An electrician to trade, Wilf’s professional career with Fife Council spanned from the 1980s. He was a mentor and avid supporter of lifelong learning. He offered numerous work-based placements in local community settings and both during his career and after he retired, and he worked with Moray House University in Edinburgh to support the development of their student programmes.

Wilf was an economic development worker in the Broom area of Leven where in many ways he was ahead of the times. He worked alongside the local community and developed a community based credit union, a food co-operative and a mobile creche facility. He also worked in High Valleyfield and with the YMCA Independent living project before joining the Kirkcaldy area team as a community education worker in November 1994 where he remained until his retiral in 2018.

Wilf Parkinson

Wilf was the epitome of what a great community education worker should be with a strong sense of social justice and values that he not only practiced in a work capacity but also lived by.

He was a natural at working alongside community groups to enable them to reach their full potential. From working with small tenants and residents groups, his role on the community council, to his link officer role at the Toll Centre through to organising management committee seminars to help support and strengthen governance his influence was everywhere.

Wilf fulfilled a number of roles in this area of his work whether it was enabling groups to get themselves established or supporting them to work on key issues in their area. He was committed to supporting community leadership, understood the challenges that groups faced and built positive and supportive working relationships with the groups he worked with.

Wilf had a passion for community-based adult learning and also recognised the benefit of true collaboration to maximise the offer locally, playing a key role for a number of years leading the Kirkcaldy Area adult learning planning group which came together to plan and deliver a range of courses from life skills and hobbies through to formal qualifications.

He developed the first core programme which became an annual booklet that showcased what was on offer, and led the annual adult learning celebrations.

Music was another real passion - he always had a guitar in the office! Wilf created and ran a range of free music workshops across the years for young people and adults. He also often played guitar and sang to entertain older people whilst they came together at events such as the annual Templehall Christmas lunch.

One particular project took place in the late 90s. Young people attending the Linton Lane youth club discovered that Wilf was a guitarist, song writer and singer. Having acquired guitars themselves they asked if he would give them some tuition and helpful tips. After about a year of ‘jamming’ the young people and Wilf decided that a more focussed session was required,so Saturday mornings became Linton Lane’s ‘School of Rock’ long before any other youth based organisation in Kirkcaldy had introduced this.

Julie Dickson, former colleague and friend, said: “Wilf taught me more than I will ever be able to articulate from the importance of the values of community education to seeing the potential in what to others may seem like a passing conversation and working alongside people to develop something that would become life changing. Wilf was a great mentor and always pushed people to reach their full potential.”

Tricia Ryan, former colleague and friend: “I learnt so much from him whether it was about Kirkcaldy, community development or just having his ear for discussing an idea or sharing an issue. Wilf was genuinely committed to Kirkcaldy - as a Kirkcaldy man he had a huge passion to make a difference in the area, he understood the local challenges and just had a gentle way of working alongside people to make a difference!

Michelle McGowan, former community education student of Wilf: “He gave me the foundations for a successful career by teaching me valuable skills for working with people and making a difference in other’s lives. He was a kind, funny, talented and humble man.”

Alice Soper, Kirkcaldy West Community Council and former councillor: “Wilf was a long standing, very active member of the community council. He always approached the project work with passion and enthusiasm. He was also not shy about asking the difficult and awkward questions where it was necessary for the greater good of the people of Kirkcaldy.“

Former councillor, George Kay: “I found working with Wilf was not only a pleasure but also a privilege. His contributions to the many community projects he undertook meant that he went far and beyond his duties and many many people in our area benefitted so much from his selfless dedication to their common good.”

Former councillor, Neil Crooks: “When I was thinking about standing as a councillor in 1987 I spoke to Wilf for his opinion as we were both ‘young’ active local Labour Party members. He wasn’t enthusiastic about the prospect as he didn’t hold councillors in high regard. However, he did say if I approached it with the right attitude I could make a difference. The fact he kept talking to me suggests he thought I did okay.”

Leah Levein, former colleague and friend: “Wilf was an authentic person, down to earth and always willing to display the courage of his convictions always speaking out if things needed to be addressed or in support of people who needed a helping hand.”