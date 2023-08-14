Wilkies: closure date for Kirkcaldy High Street shop as final discounts revealed

Wilkies’ final sale will run for two more weeks before the store shuts its doors for good, and another big name will be lost from the town centre. Wilkies has been in the town since 1986,after buying Bogie’s which traded from the same site since 1893.

In June, the retail chain was bought in a pre-pack administration, but the Lang Toun High Street store wasn’t part of its future plans. Joint administrators appointed to handle the business said it would only remain open to sell off all remaining stock. They have now confirmed it will shut by the end of August after one final round of discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting on Tuesday, August 15, discounts across all departments will increase from 20% to 50% off marked prices.

Wilkies in Kirkcaldy High Street is now running its final closing down sale (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint administrator, added: “Once again we’d like to express our huge thanks to the dedicated staff at Kirkcaldy who have shown such professionalism over the past seven weeks.”

The administrators were appointed on June 29. They sold six Wilkies stores to a new Company, Wilkies Trading Limited. Kirkcaldy was one of five stores not included as part of the transaction, four of which closed with immediate effect.