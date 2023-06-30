Wilkies in Kirkcaldy to close in weeks after business called in administrators

The 120-year old fashion store Wilkies has been bought in a pre-pack administration. The Kirkcaldy shop isn’t one of the five shops closing with immediate effect, but it will only continue to operate “for a short period” to sell stock that was not sold as part of the transaction. Ten members of staff have been retained by the administrators while the store continues to trade, but is only likely to re-open for up to eight weeks.

Wilkies has been in the town since 1986,after buying Bogie’s which traded from the same site since 1893. The company appointed Blair Nimmo, chief executive, and Alistair McAlinden, managing director, of Interpath Advisory as joint administrators on Wednesday.

The business was facing rising labour and energy costs and its sales hadn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels in some locations. Faced with significant losses it said it had to appoint administrators after exploring all other options - including selling it off.

Wilkie's store, High Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Wilkies has 11 stores across Scotland, and six of them - Largs, Castle Douglas, Peebles, Perth, Ballater and Helensburgh - were sold to Wilkies Trading, saving a total of 55 jobs. Four others in Edinburgh, North Berwick, Hamilton and Falkirk. closed with immediate effect. The Kirkcaldy store has been retained to sell off stock “for a short period.” – that is understood to likely be between four and eight weeks.

Karen Forret, managing director of Wilkies, said: "We are proud to keep the Wilkies brand alive and to have saved as many jobs as possible. Business rates in Scotland are nearly 75% higher than everywhere else in the UK, but we believe our High Streets still have so much to offer, and are vital to our communities and economy.

"We are passionate to continue to drive this great Scottish brand forward, and open our doors to customers on the High Streets of Largs, Castle Douglas, Peebles, Perth, Ballater and Helensburgh."

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, added: “Wilkies is a familiar name to many, so we are pleased to have been able to conclude this deal which will see the brand continue to be a part of high streets within Scotland. We’re also pleased to have been able to safeguard 55 jobs as part of the transaction. We wish the new owners every success.”

In 2022, Wilkies welcomed Alba School of Dance to operate out of its first floor which was formerly its is bridal suite. The joint administrators are in discussions with Alba Dance School, as well as the property owner, about next steps.