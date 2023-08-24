Wilkies’ will shut at lunchtime after completing its final sale before the store shuts its doors for good, and another big name will be lost from the town centre. Wilkies has been in the town since 1986,after buying Bogie’s which traded from the same site since 1893.

In a notice put in the window, staff said: We wish to thank all our good customers over the years for their support, trust, and for making our time so much fun – you are the best.”

It was signed “from all the girls at our super branch.”

Wilkies in Kirkcaldy High Street is now running its final closing down sale (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In June, the Wilkies chain was bought in a pre-pack administration, but the Lang Toun High Street store wasn’t part of its future plans. Joint administrators appointed to handle the business said it would only remain open to sell off all remaining stock. They have now confirmed it will shut by the end of August after one final round of discounts.

Over the last few weeks, discounts across all departments have been increased in a bid to clear the remaining stock.