The Cottage Centre’s lifeline Christmas appeal is set to get a major boost with a huge winter-takes-all fundraising raffle. The host of prizes up for grabs is staggering, and it will all go to the winner in return for a £10 ticket.

It has been pulled together by Neil Smart who has raised around £20,000 for the vital appeal over the years, and is now running on the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page where he is an administrator. He has been inundated with donations from local businesses and groups all happy to support the fundraiser for the Cottage which aims to raise £45,000 in just 45 days to ensure families with nothing get a ten-day survival pack of food, help with heating as and gifts to tide them over the festive period when many frontline agencies are closed.

It is their biggest appeal to date as the cost of living crisis impacts on many families across the district, and raffle run by Love Kirkcaldy is set to donate thousands of £s. Last year, members of the page handed over £2000 in support, and that total looks set to be smashed as tickets for numbers in the prize draw are snapped up. It may well end up generating around £5000 for the appeal.

One person will scoop a remarkable itinerary which includes everything from high teas and gift vouchers from a host of businesses to tickets to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party, a yoga session, and even balloon modelling for a children’s party.

Cottage Employee Lana Moffat with Neil Smart who is running the winter-takes all fundraising prize draw on Love Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We want to raise as much as we can,” said Neil, “and the response from businesses has been incredible. It’s gone crazy this year. Local businesses have wanted to be hello as much as they can and I cannot thank them enough.

Last year's response was overwhelming, and we managed to raise approximately £2000. People in Kirkcaldy have always dug deep.”

Neil has been fundraising for the Cottage Centre for around five years, donating circa £20,000 in that time, and helped out with their bid delivery day before Christmas.

“It is an eye-opener when you see the help that is needed. When you make the deliveries you see first hand the issues facing people,” he said.

Neil has all the donations in hand - “we have gifts and prizes everywhere!” and he has thanked all who have supported as well as the members of the Love Kirkcaldy who have snapped up tickets. The draw remains open and the winning number will be picked at the start of December with the recipient then able to collect their vast array of prizes.

“Putting the appeal through Love Kirkcaldy has helped,” added Neil. “It’s a great platform for businesses and retailers to promote their services, products and events. The holder of the drawn number will once again win the entire array of prizes. They make for great Christmas presents! Last year’s winner, Kim Adamson was astounded by the multitude of prizes she received - so investing £10 is a ticket is undoubtedly worthwhile.”

The Cottage Centre’s appeal started in 2010 when it supported around 100 families. Now it helps around 2000 people. All money donated will go to making up the survival packs which also include essentials as well as some toys for children. It is the most important appeal yet launched by the frontline organisation.