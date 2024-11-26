Winners and nominees celebrated at Fife Council's Fife Business Diversity Awards

It was a night of celebration at Fife Council's Fife Business Diversity Awards held last week at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Now in its 22nd year, the event celebrates the success of people who have faced overwhelming challenges on their journey to find and stay in work, and employers who created diverse workforces by providing opportunities for all.

Fife's Provost Jim Leishman attended along with over 100 guests, including nominators, nominees and guest presenters.

There were six awards in total.

The ‘Healthy Workplace Award’ went to Fife College with silver awards to Babcock International Group and the waste operations team at Fife Council, and bronze to The Cottage Family Centre, Kirkcaldy.

Gold in the employability award category went to Life Chances, Fife Job Contract, at Fife Council with silver to Lone Parents, Poverty & Work, Fife Gingerbread and bronze to Fife College and the Supported Employment Service Partnership

In the achiever award, Stephen Otto took gold, followed by Aimee Latto (silver) and Breaking the Cycle Employability Group (bronze).

The health and disabilities employee Award went to Katie Farmer with silver to Jan Orzeg-Wydra, and bronze to Euan McNaught. The young person's employee award was won by Holly Jane-Gray. Silver went to Katie Lawson and bronze to Serhii Kluichnykov.

All winners received framed certificates, gift vouchers and mugs. Gold winners also received a hand crafted and unique award made at Skills Development Centre Supported Employment Training Unit by Karen Brown and people who attend the unit. All shortlisted nominees also got a certificate of achievement, gift voucher and FBDA 20224 mug, made by Milly McCrombie.