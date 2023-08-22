Winners of Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail revealed as volunteers set for Country Market

Three Craws won the family category in the 2023 Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail competition. (pic: submitted)

The winners of the annual competition organised by the community group were announced after the final votes were counted last week. The creative entries winning the public vote following the week long event from August 5 to 13 were the Three Craws sittin’ on a wa’ in the family category; Jack and Victor from Still Game in the adult category and The Great Train Robbery in the business/club category.

Members of the public followed their trail maps to view the scarecrows located around the village and voted for their favourite with these three coming out on top of the 12 entries this year.

Yvonne Georgeson, secretary of Kinghorn in Bloom, extended the group’s thanks and a ‘well done’ to everyone who took part.

The Great Train Robbery won the business/club award at the 2023 Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail.

However, members of KiB’s attentions now turn to their next community event which takes place on Saturday, September 2.

A Country Market will be held in Kinghorn Church Hall from 10am to noon that day with a huge range of stalls for people to browse.

Yvonne said: “We will have stalls selling plants, flowers, organic fruit and veg, home baking, jams, chutneys, whole foods, crafts and bric a brac. There will be face painting, a vegetable sculpture competition for the kids, a raffle and tea and coffee. This is a new enterprise so we hope to see you there.”