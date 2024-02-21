Woman completes walk from Stoke to Kirkcaldy in memory of her mum, smashing fundraising target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Foster arrived at Kirkcaldy Fire Station last Tuesday – 12 years to the day since her mum Jean Bruce died from pancreatic cancer – to be greeted by family and friends after 13 days walking the 317 mile route.

And by making it to Kirkcaldy she’s raised almost £4000 for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK – smashing her £3000 target.

Lisa’s mum was just 55 when she sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in February 2012.

Lisa Foster with family, friends and members of Kirkcaldy's Red Watch at the end of her 300 mile challenge. (Pic: submitted)

She worked as an occupational health nurse for Fife Fire and Rescue Service and a tree was planted in the grounds of Kirkcaldy Fire Station in her memory.

Ahead of the 12th anniversary of her death, Lisa, 46, decided the time was right to do something in memory of her mum and to help raise money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

And that something was to walk from her home in Stoke on Trent to the fire station, to her mum’s tree.

Lisa said: “I’m pleased I’ve done it and I’m relieved it’s now over. It definitely turned out to be a bigger challenge than I expected.

Lisa Foster stopped at Kirkcaldy's heart as she approached her final destination, Kirkcaldy fire station. (Pic: submitted)

"The first few miles were always the hardest to get going each day but after three or four miles I just got into the swing of it.

“There were good days and a couple of wobbly days.

"There was one stage, purely because of safety I couldn’t do. The snow hit just as I was crossing the border. You couldn’t see the verge side and you could barely see four feet in front. I had to make the decision with a heavy heart to get assistance. Apart from that one section the weather was fantastic.

“It was a very emotional journey. I did have quite a few tearful moments during the walk.

Crossing the Forth Road Bridge was emotional for Lisa as she used to power walk it with her late mum, Jean Bruce.

"Probably the biggest one was as I walked up the hill to the fire station.

"I could see people standing waiting for me and I just had this massive wave of emotion hit me as I turned the corner.

"There were all my friends, my family, my daughter, my partner, my dad and the guys on the Red Watch had brought the fire engine out and had the blues and twos going. It was lovely but totally unexpected.

“It’s been fantastic having so much support behind me both from family and friends, and strangers when I was walking. Thank you to everyone who has supported me.

Lisa Foster at her mum's memorial tree in the grounds of Kirkcaldy Fire Station.

“I’m pleased I did it, but I’ve been warned by everyone not to do it again.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK is a charity dedicated to supporting people with pancreatic cancer, campaigning and funding vital research to transform the future.