A woman has been injured in a “disturbance” in Kirkcaldy.

It happened on Sunday morning, prompting a response from the emergency services. A number of police cars and an ambulance attended the scene in the Greenloanings area of the Lang Toun.

The 29-year old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment, but no details have been given about any injuries. Police also confirmed they made an arrest. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy around 9:00am. A 29-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”