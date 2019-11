A woman is being treated for serious injuries after a collision on a busy Kirkcaldy road.

The incident happened near the traffic lights outside Asda on Dunnikier Way earlier this afternoon.

Police said her injuries were serious but not life threatening.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital in town for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene just after 3:00pm

No details about the woman or the make of vehicle involved have been released.