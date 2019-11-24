Woman seriously injured crossing Fife road

A pedestrian was seriously injured crossing a busy Fife road last night.

The 49-year woman was rushed to hospital after the incident in Glenrothes.

Police said she suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car the town’s Church Street around 7:00pm.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Church Street, Glenrothes, at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed. A 49-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”