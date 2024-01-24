Woman's 317 mile walk from Stoke on Trent to Kirkcaldy for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 46-year-old will leave her home in Stoke on Trent on Monday and walk a route covering approximately 317 miles to Kirkcaldy to raise cash for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of her mum, Jean Bruce.

Jean, was just 55, when she sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in February 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa will complete 12 ultra marathons in 13 days as she travels north following almost the exact route she took returning to Scotland after learning her mum had passed away.

Lisa Foster will walk from Stoke on Trent to Kirkcaldy Fire Station in memory of her mum Jean Bruce who died from pancreatic cancer 12 years ago. (Pic: submitted)

She’s aiming to finish her walk by reaching Kirkcaldy Fire Station, where a tree in memory of her mum stands in the grounds, on February 13, exactly 12 years to the day her mum died.

Lisa has decided that now is the right time for her to take on a fundraising challenge in her memory and it could be for no other charity than Pancreatic Cancer UK.

She explained: “Mum died of pancreatic cancer and she was misdiagnosed for about two and a half years. When we got her final diagnosis we were told we had 18 months, but she died in about eight weeks. After she passed away I did the usual and threw myself into work and carried on. I had always wanted to do something in her memory. I didn’t want to do the same as everyone else, the 10k or half marathon, stuff like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum’s always with me and I’ve always wanted to do something in her memory, I just didn’t know what. I wanted to do something big and raising funds for pancreatic cancer was the only option because of how horrendous the disease is and how few people survive it becuase it’s so misdiagnosed.

Lisa Foster, 46, is set for her ultimate challenge in memory of her late mum. (Pic: submitted)

"With it coming up for the 12 year anniversary, I knew now was the time do something and I decided to walk ‘home’ to mum’s memorial tree.”

Jean worked as an occupational health nurse for Fife Fire and Rescue Service and was based at Kirkcaldy Fire Station. And it is to the fire station that Lisa is walking.

She said: “Mum used to work at Kirkcaldy fire station and when she passed away they planted a tree on the front lawn in her memory. I decided I would walk to the tree to arrive on the date that she died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The route I’m walking is almost the exact route I took when I got the phone call 12 years ago.

"It’s roughly 317 miles. I set off on January 30 and will arrive in Kirkcaldy on February 13. It’s 13 days of walking and I’ve got two rest days in the middle.

"The distance is 12 ultra marathons – that’s one marathon for every year since she passed.”

Lisa is looking forward to what she describes as her “ultimate challenge”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m really excited. I’ve had a few wobbly moments since deciding to do it, but the closer I get the more excited I’ve got.

"My partner thinks I’m absolutely off my rocker.

"Since I decided to do it about five months ago I’ve got on board an amazing physio who has been making sure my body is prepared.

"I go walking a lot, but I’ve been increasing the number of miles I’ve been doing. I can do anything from three to 12 miles every day.

"I know it’s going to be tough, but I know I can do it.

I’ve got friends joining me for different stages along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fire service have been great. The guys I’ve spoken to in Kirkcaldy all knew mum and have been very supportive.

“The second to last stage will take me across the Forth Road Bridge – that’s going to be quite emotional.

“When she was alive, mum and I used to power walk the Forth Road Bridge every night.

“From there on the last stage I’ll be walking from North Queensferry along the coastal path to Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone thinks I’m absolutely bonkers but those who have known me for many years know I’m very much like my mum. I’m literally her double and she was very much ‘if someone throws a challenge at me I’ll grab it with both hands’ and I’m the same. Everyone knows I will do whatever it takes to do it.

“My dad, my partner, my daughter and my friends will be there when I turn up in Kirkcaldy. Knowing that will give me the momentum to get myself up that hill at the end.

“I know I’m going to have wobbles on the way and it’s going to be emotional, but it’s something I want to do for mum.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK is a charity dedicated to supporting people with pancreatic cancer, campaigning and funding vital research to transform the future.

Lisa’s fundraising page for her Stoke on Trent to Kirkcaldy fire station challenge can be found here.