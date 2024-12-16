Wonder: Midwinter Festival launches New Year outdoor programme at Fife gardens

Fifers are invited to attend a Wonder: Midwinter Festival to start 2025 outdoors.

The event takes place at Cambo Garden, KIngsbarns, St Andrews from January 2-5 and features woodland adventures with pop-up stories, camp fire activities and music, as well as a chanced to explore the gardens by bike, family friendly games, a 5k fun run, acoustic music and a silent disco.

The events are tailored to all ages and interests and can be booked via www.cambogardens.org.uk/whats-on

Keri Ivins, managing director of Cambo Gardens, said: “Hosting the Wonder festival is a wonderful way for us to share the beauty and magic of our gardens in winter. After the festive season, many people are looking to get outdoors and enjoy time with family and friends. With a wide range of activities—arts, wellbeing, and outdoor fun—we aim to bring people together to create lasting memories and make the most of the winter season.

The event launches 2025 at Cambo Gardens (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Wonder is the perfect way to reconnect with nature, try something new, and share joyful moments with family and friends in the heart of winter.”

Highlights include a woodland adventure, daily from 11:00am-1:00pm where families can explore Cambo Den. It is buggy and dog-friendly. Family fun on wheels takes place in the afternoons, - bring your Christmas bikes and scooters to explore the car-free areas of Cambo Gardens in a s safe, fun environment.

The Wildstrong Family Movement will host family-friendly games and movement sessions that encourage everyone to get active and have fun outdoors, while there are also evening fire and music sessions from dusk onwards. There will also be a woodland sauna - courtesy of Cellardyke Seaside Sauna - to let you connect with nature in a truly unique way, plus a fun run through the woodlands.