Work set to begin to clean up Kirkcaldy Crematorium's remembrance wall

Work will start this week on cleaning the remembrance wall at Kirkcaldy Crematorium

The Fife Council team will be intensively cleaning the wall to remove the effects of weather damage with the work due to start on Monday, July 25.

It will be carried out in phases and will involve the careful removal of memorial plaques whilst cleaning takes place.

The plaques will then be reinstalled in their original positions.

Liz Murphy, Fife Council’s service manager for bereavement services, said: “We know that visiting the remembrance wall brings comfort to those who have lost someone close.

"We always want to provide a place that’s peaceful and respectful to everyone being remembered and feedback from visitors told us that cleaning up the remembrance wall is an improvement they’d like to see happen.

"While we carry out the work, we’ll do our best to minimise any disruption.”