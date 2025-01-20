Work set to restart on four Fife housing sites after company’s collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 200 new council houses are back on track after work had to stop on four sites across the Kingdom last year after a company collapsed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building work at four sites in Lochgelly Road, Lumphinans, Bellyeoman in Dunfermline, Fair Isle in Kirkcaldy and New Flockhouse in Lochore came to a halt when local firm First Endeavour LLP went into receivership last March.

Fife Council took ownership of all four sites and its building services stepped in to take over the work on the houses planned at the Fair Isle site in Kirkcaldy. Now contractors are being appointed for the remaining three sites and work is expected to resume as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors at a meeting of Fife Council's People and Communities Scrutiny Committee were brought up to date with progress this week.

The development site in Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Councillor Gary Holt, convener, said he was pleased to learn that new contracts would soon be awarded to allow work to restart at Lumphinans, Dunfermline and Lochore.

"The council's building services are ready to make progress at the Fair Isle site in Kirkcaldy so it's good to know that the other three affected sites will be back up and running soon."

The committee also heard that lessons had been learned and the council has taken steps to reduce the likelihood of a similar situation happening again. Processes have been reviewed and there is now a more co-ordinated approach in place, focusing on contracts and delivery partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Cllr Holt: "Providing more affordable housing in Fife is a key priority for the council so this progress is very welcome news."

A report will be discussed at Cabinet Committee next month to approve the awards of new contracts for each site.