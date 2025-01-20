Work set to restart on four Fife housing sites after company’s collapse
Building work at four sites in Lochgelly Road, Lumphinans, Bellyeoman in Dunfermline, Fair Isle in Kirkcaldy and New Flockhouse in Lochore came to a halt when local firm First Endeavour LLP went into receivership last March.
Fife Council took ownership of all four sites and its building services stepped in to take over the work on the houses planned at the Fair Isle site in Kirkcaldy. Now contractors are being appointed for the remaining three sites and work is expected to resume as soon as possible.
Councillors at a meeting of Fife Council's People and Communities Scrutiny Committee were brought up to date with progress this week.
Councillor Gary Holt, convener, said he was pleased to learn that new contracts would soon be awarded to allow work to restart at Lumphinans, Dunfermline and Lochore.
"The council's building services are ready to make progress at the Fair Isle site in Kirkcaldy so it's good to know that the other three affected sites will be back up and running soon."
The committee also heard that lessons had been learned and the council has taken steps to reduce the likelihood of a similar situation happening again. Processes have been reviewed and there is now a more co-ordinated approach in place, focusing on contracts and delivery partnerships.
Added Cllr Holt: "Providing more affordable housing in Fife is a key priority for the council so this progress is very welcome news."
A report will be discussed at Cabinet Committee next month to approve the awards of new contracts for each site.
