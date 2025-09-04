Work starts at Leslie playpark after 100 people have say on final design

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:45 BST
Work has started on a new play area at Quarry Park, Leslie.

Over 100 people took part in the consultation and the final design, which is suitable and accessible for all, takes on board their suggestions and choices.

The new design is made up of a variety of equipment which will mean there will be something suitable and accessible for everyone, including a flying fox, wheelchair roundabout, megadeck multi-unit, you and me swing and a rocket roller.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities, said: “We’re all keen to see these exciting plans become a reality.

Work starts at Quarry Park, Leslie (Pic: Fife Council)
Work starts at Quarry Park, Leslie (Pic: Fife Council)

“We have been working hard to improve the play area. The previous play equipment, had reached the end of its life. We’re now set to see a fantastic £230,000 new play park.”

The new play area should be ready to open during the month of October, weather dependant. 

