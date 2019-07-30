Work starts on £1.1 million community hub in Methil

Work has started on building a new £1.1 million community hub next to Wellesley Parish Church.

The project has been seven years in the planning, with the congregation raising funds to make their vision a reality.

The hub, designed by Sinclair Watt Architects in Methil, will include two smaller halls, an office, catering kitchen, welcome area and other facilities which will enable the church to offer more to groups and organisations than at present.

The congregation have worked hard to raise the money, hosting concerts, sales, afternoon teas, festivals and more for the last seven years.

Members also committed to giving a regular weekly or monthly donation to the hall fund to ensure it went ahead.

They have been supported by grant funders including general trustees of the Church of Scotland, the Robertson Trust, the Beatrice Laing Trust and the All Churches Trust.

Last week, ground was broken on the site by Christine Whitelaw, clerk to the Congregation Board of Wellesley Parish Church.

The church has also launched a Just Giving page to raise the final £50,000.

It is hoped the project will be completed around mid-March 2020.

Minister of the church, Rev Gillian Paterson, said: “This is a momentous day for Wellesley. We had a vision of what we should do for our community, and have put a huge effort into it, supported and encouraged by the generosity of the grant funders.”

She added: “But it would not have been possible without the energy and dedication of this congregation’s members. We look forward to working with DBM Building Contractors and seeing our vision become reality.”