The former Fife College premises at the harbour are set to become residential flats.

The company behind the development, Stockport based EPD Homes, is stripping out the building in preparation for conversion work to begin at the category B-listed waterfront building which once formed part of the college’s Priory Campus.

The doors closed to students in 2016, but much of the interior remains as it was left, giving the developer the task of a major clear out before beginning work on 39 one and two-bedroom flats.

How the flats at the former college in Kirkcaldy could look

Mezzanine floors in many of them will make the most of the huge feature windows which have views across the Forth, and the jewel in the crown will be the six-storey tower which will be transformed into one flat.

Rick Downes of EPD Homes was on site this week, and said: “I fell in love with this building as soon as I saw it.

“It is such an amazing space - to bring it back to life again will be fantastic.”

The landmark former Fife College building at Kirkcaldy harbour which is being converted for flats

The huge interior will see flats built to the front and the back, with a green space, gym, parking and cycle storage.

It’s set to be the single biggest residential development in the town centre.

The developer is working with the architects behind the transformation of Forth House from council offices to housing.

“The council wants something special from this building,” said Mr Downes.

“We had our ideas and then we spoke to the architects behind the development of Forth House. Their input was fantastic. It changed our ideas on how to utilise the space much better.”

And he says the tower will be the “crowning glory” - a unique six storey living space with the master bedroom at the very top.

It was built in 1928, adding to the original building which dates from 1864, and was once home to St Mary’s canvas works.

Work is expected to take between nine to 12 months.

The ground floor will continue for commercial use.