Work starts on new energy efficient homes at Glenrothes development

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:19 GMT
Work has started on a new housing development in Glenrothes.

The project on the greenfield site in Caskieberran will deliver 19 new energy efficient homes to the local market.

Bridge of Allan based developer, Allanwater Homes, will build a selection of two-bedroom apartments, together with new styles of three bedroom terraced and semi-detached much-needed family homes. It is working with Kirkwood Timber Frame which will supply the timber frames for each of the properties. The first homes should be complete by summer 2025.

Brian Robertson, director, said: “Following planning approval from Fife Council in February, we are pleased to have broken ground at Caskieberran. The launch of this new development is a solid end to the year for Allanwater Homes, which will see the delivery of 19 quality new homes in Fife, an area where we have a strong track record. With groundworks here expected to be complete towards the end of January, construction of our new homes will then begin.”

