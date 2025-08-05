Work starts on new £5m footbridge over Levenmouth rail link

Work will start this month on a new £5.2m footbridge over the Levenmouth rail link and heritage railway between Kirkland and Mountfleurie in Fife.

The Mountfleurie footbridge will give people a safe and accessible way to walk, cycle or wheel over the railway, while also offering scenic views across the river valley and surrounding landscape.

The project is being led by Network Rail and is funded by Fife Council. It follows the successful reopening of the Levenmouth Rail Link last year, with £116m invested by the Scottish Government to reconnect Levenmouth to the national rail network for the first time in over 50 years.

Work on the new bridge will begin on Wednesday, August 6 and last for seven months. It’s expected to open to the public in March 2026.

Tom McPake, senior programme manager at Network Rail Scotland, said: “The Mountfleurie footbridge is designed to make everyday journeys easier, safer and more enjoyable for people living in and around Leven - whether it’s getting to school, work, or simply heading out for a walk or cycle.

“We understand construction work can cause some disruption, and we’re grateful for the patience and support of the local community while we deliver this important project. Once complete, we know the bridge will be a valued part of daily life for many decades to come.”

The bridge will also link into the proposed Levenmouth Connectivity Project being developed across the area as part of Fife Council’s commitment to greener, healthier ways of travelling.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “We’re delighted to see work starting on the bridge which is more than just a piece of infrastructure - it’s a vital link that will reconnect communities across Levenmouth and a key part of the wider active travel network.

“As work begins, we’re taking another significant step toward a more accessible, better-connected area where people can move more freely between neighbourhoods, schools, services, and of course the new rail link.

“This project is a real example of how local investment can open up new opportunities for everyone, and it goes without saying that we appreciate people’s forbearance while the construction work is carried out.”

The initial phase of the work will see the installation of a temporary overbridge to span the Steelworks Brae bridge to accommodate construction traffic for both the Mountfleurie crossing and River Leven Park project. This is expected to take approximately two weeks.

Temporary diversions will be in place for path users throughout the project.