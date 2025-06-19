Work starts on path network connecting Leven’s new rail stations

Work on creating a high-quality, fully accessible shared path network connecting the new rail stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge alongside the River Leven is due to begin next week.

The River Park Routes project will deliver a new 4m wide accessible for all off-road path within the river valley, providing links through the proposed River Park area and across the river, connections to the new stations and rail line crossings, and to the wider on-road active travel network in Levenmouth.

New lighting, railings and seated rest areas will be provided alongside the paths, with new native trees, shrubs, hedgerows and wildflower planting also among the improvements planned.

The developments are part of the Levenmouth Connectivity Project Active Travel

Network, which is being delivered jointly by Fife Council and Green Action Trust as part of the Leven Programme, and will greatly benefit walkers, wheelers and cyclists.

The route will be built in phases to keep disruption to a minimum, and members of the public should note that some parts of the path network will be closed with diversions in place where practical.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “The River Park Route facilitates accessible off-road paths for walking, cycling, and

wheeling. This route will link the Leven and Cameron Bridge stations, along with rail crossings, and integrate with the broader Active Travel Network (on-road).

“These connections will extend to surrounding communities through key bridges at Duniface and Mountfleurie. These will be high quality enhancements and we’re looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition over the coming months.”

The first phases of work are due to begin in the week commencing Monday, June 23,

beginning at the west of the site (Poplar Road) and moving east to Bawbee Bridge/Leven Train Station. Completion of those first phases is anticipated in early 2026.

One is a smaller phase and focuses on an area to the east side of the River Leven site near Elm Park.

The other initial phase will concentrate on the stretch between Kirkland Walk and Oakvale Road and carry on eastwards to the north of Mulberry Crescent, tying in with Mountfleurie to the east.

There is a live consent for a new active travel bridge at Mountfleurie, and this phase would end at this point and then tie in with Sawmill Bridge, adjoining Methilhaven Road.