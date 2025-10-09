Work to create a sensory garden in a Kirkcaldy park set to begin

Work on a new sensory space in a popular Kirkcaldy park could begin in the coming weeks as one of the community projects to benefit from local funding continues to progress.

The idea of creating a sensory space in the town’s Dunnikier Park was one of 32 projects voted for by members of the public to receive a share of a £300,000 pot of cash from Fife Council.

The project was entered into the ‘You Decide’ participatory budgeting initiative by the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group. The group of volunteers and local residents are working hard to enhance the local park for all to enjoy and have already had success in funding a new playpark and creating a fairy trail.

The creation of a sensory garden in the park is their latest plan, with the aim of offering a welcoming space which is designed for everyone to enjoy time in nature.

Stephen MacCrimmon, co-founder of Dunnikier Country Park Development Group, is delighted about the £15,000 funding which will allow work to start on a new sensory garden. (Pic: Fife Council)

The project aims to transform an area of the park into a calming, accessible garden that encourages connection, wellbeing and inclusion.

And thanks to the support of the public vote in the You Decide campaign, which saw the development group receive £15,000 of funding, work is now progressing.

Stephen MacCrimmon, co-founder of the development group, said: “Things are progressing nicely now with the sensory space after a slow start getting the agreement in place.

"We’ve now received our first quote and are aiming to begin work later this month or in November.

The project received £15,000 of funding through the You Decide initiative organised by Fife Council.

"Most of the funding will go towards creating new paths and wild area, with the remainder supporting the installation of five wheelchair accessible sensory planters, low level planting, new seating and a grassed picnic area.

"We’re also exploring additional funding opportunities for interactive play features and chainsaw carved sculptures.”

Work continues on projects elsewhere in the park with the development group taking part in the Fife Climate Festival and hosting a community planting event on Saturday, October 18.

Volunteers will be planting pollinator friendly bulbs along one of the pathways – the first of four identified areas – between 10am and 1pm.

Further events are planned in November including a tree planting event for schools and community planting for woodland species.

Stephen added that the group have been working closely with Richard Brown and Craig Balfour from Fife Council’s grounds maintenance team and the area behind the Friends of Dunnikier shipping container – which was donated by BAM Construction – will be converted into a composting site and water harvesting system. The group also hope to add solar power to the container in future to further enhance sustainability.

The You Decide initiative saw members of the public vote for projects with the aim of ‘building better communities’ to receive a share of funding. Groups and individuals received funding of between £500 and £15,000 from the cash pot. The campaign was overseen by a community led steering group (CSLG) of residents from Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Puddledub, working with the council’s Kirkcaldy area community development team to deliver the initiative.

More than 5000 people across the Kirkcaldy area made their choices and cast votes on what ideas should receive a share of the cash at an in-person voting event at Adam Smith Theatre and online.

Among the successful projects to receive money through the scheme were Linktown Boxing Club; Dysart Coastal Regeneration Project; Kinghorn Whale Park; The People’s Sauna; Linton Lane Playpark; Beehives in Ravenscraig Park; Beveridge Park Community Cafe and Dunnikier Park Sensory Garden.