Work to start on stabilising cliff face at historic Outlander harbour

Work to stabilise the cliff face in a Fife coastal village is set to start next week.

The project to stabilise the rock face to the west of Dysart Harbour will start on Tuesday, September 30.

It is anticipated that the work will take around six weeks, weather permitting and the contractor will be working on site from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

The project will help make the area safer, addressing instability in the cliff face with the essential works helping to protect the area and ensure long-term safety for residents and visitors.

Fife Council has confirmed that pedestrians will be diverted on part of the Fife Coastal Path route to ensure public safety. The coastal path will be temporarily diverted through Ravenscraig Park, avoiding the tunnel at the harbour.

Part of the Shore Road car park will also be occupied by the contractor resulting in parking restrictions for the duration of the project.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “This is a vital piece of work that will make the area safer for everyone who lives in or visits Dysart.

"While the Saturday working might come as a surprise, it means the job will be completed sooner, with less disruption overall.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while these improvements are carried out.”

The start of the work comes after councillors agreed earlier this year to commit £200,000 to tackle the unstable cliffs at the harbour where scenes for Outlander were filmed, and which remains a major draw for visitors and locals alike.

At risk is the path known as Sailor’s Walk and the tunnel which links Ravenscraig Park and Dysart Harbour. The tunnel was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships. Today it is a link which takes countless walkers on to the well established Fife Coastal Path and is used on a daily basis by large numbers of people, but the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse. There are already barriers at the side of it keeping people away from its eroding shoreline. Its lower level is subject to erosion caused by wind, weather and wave action.

Last month, Fife Council’s formal planning application for the installation of netting and rock bolts was approved – and now the installation work is due to commence.