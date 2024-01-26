Work to transform Silverburn Flax Mill into visitor attraction on schedule
Alex Crovetti, from Crovetti Associates, is FEAT’s project director for the development, and he gave an update at the Levenmouth Area Committee meeting this week. Construction started in September after 11 years of planning and fundraising. Mental health employability charity took on the challenge of rejuvenating and managing Silverburn Park several years ago as a way to provide new skills and opportunities to their service users and as a way of generating revenue for their core work.
The group established the Cottage Window Café and an award-winning campsite after taking over management, but ultimately decided that restoring the flex mill and utilising it as a new visitor attraction was the best plan to generate income. It also envisaged its regeneration will provide opportunities for training, employment and generally give the wider area an economic boost.
The renovation will see the mill transformed into a new visitor attraction for the area. The visitor centre will include a café and restaurant, a backpackers hostel, artist studios, a retail shop and community space.
“The completion date is still, as per our contract, March 13 2026. The main activities on site have focused on internal down-takings and the removal of plaster, brickwork, floor boards, and external works such as drainage runs,” Mr Crovetti explained. “The next activities in the coming months will focus on scaffold erection, ongoing drainage work, internal propping and utilities work. That should start in February.”
From a cost management point of view, Mr Crovetti said the anticipated final amount is in line with the contract sum of £8.36 million. FEAT has spent about 20% of the project’ contingency funds so far, but he said the charity doesn’t see that as an issue.
FEAT invited Levenmouth area councillors to join one of its many public hardhat tours being offered, starting in February. More details about the project, the flax mill and the ongoing activities programme are available at www.silverburnpark.co.uk