Melville Brodie Engineering may have closed its doors on 112 years of manufacturing history more than 40 years ago in Kirkcaldy but every year its former employees come together for a reunion to reminisce and chat about what it was like to work for the well-established company.

The event is taking place in the KUSI Club in St Brycedale Avenue next Wednesday (May 18) from 3.00pm onwards.

It will be the first time in two years the reunion has gone ahead due to the pandemic.

Former staff members handed the plaque over to George Proudfoot of Kirkcaldy Civic Society. The plaque marks the spot of what was one of Kirkcaldy's biggest and most influential employers, was handed over to Kirkcaldy Civic Society, after it was made by former apprentices who worked in the plant.

Organiser Dougie Reid, who now lives in Kettering but is returning to the Lang Toun for the get-together, would also like to extend an invitation to former engineers who worked at Grant’s, Nairn’s, Barrie’s, Leitch’s and the Fife Forge Company.

He said staff from these workplaces back in the day are more than welcome to attend.

Dougie, 80, who served his engineering apprenticeship at Melville-Brodie’s, said: “The Melville-Lodge factory shut in 1981 and we have been holding a reunion since before 1990.

“We erected a memorial at Junction Road, where the factory once stood, as well as publishing a book, ‘We are the Engineers’, which gives a marvellous history of the company but also the whole of Kirkcaldy.

" It is still available in bookshops.

"There will be a buffet at the reunion and I will also be showing a couple of old films.”