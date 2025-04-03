World Book Day: Glenrothes book award winners announced after huge entry

The winners with Richard Baker MP and Alice Watson from Waterstones (Pic: Submitted)

The winner of a brand-new children's competition to mark World Book Day has been revealed.

The event, launched by Richard Baker MP, in January, attracted around 100 entries from P6 and P7 pupils across the Glenrothes and Mid Fife constituency.

At a prizegiving ceremony held at Saltire House in Glenrothes, Rohen Goodall from Collydean Primary School was announced the overall winner. His story ‘A Call From Time’ represented an eerie time-travelling glimpse into the future, where machines had taken over familiar people – including his dad!

Runners up were Charlotte Laurent from Star Primary School and Corinna Crowther from Leslie Primary School.

All submissions were judged by children’s author Christopher Mackie, Waterstones' Kirkcaldy manager Alice Watson, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers, who whittled entries down to a shortlist of 16.

The winners and runners-up each received a signed copy of Christopher Mackie’s new book ‘Cloudlanders’ as well as Waterstones book vouchers. Every participant also received an official certificate signed by Richard Baker, thanking them for taking part.

Richard said: “I was a bit nervous how much of an uptake there would be for a new competition – it’s always a bit of a gamble – but the response was fantastic! So much so, in fact, we’ve decided to make it an annual event in partnership with Waterstones.

“World Book Day is all about giving children the opportunity to discover or strengthen the joy of reading, which is so important in our formative years.

“The imagination and creativity demonstrated by all the children who took part makes me feel very chuffed – and they should be very proud of themselves.

“My huge thanks to Christopher, Alice and Allan who very kindly offered to be our judges. It was no small task! They were absolutely marvellous.”

Christopher Mackie said: “It was an absolute honour and privilege to judge the writing competition. We found it so difficult to whittle all the stories into a great shortlist – and we all thought the writing was incredible.

“The short stories scared us, made us laugh, they were exciting – they were all really fantastic. A massive well done to everyone who took part, they did an amazing job.”

Alice said: “It was an absolute joy to read all the stories from the next generation of writers - who knows, maybe we have some future best-selling authors among our shortlisters?”