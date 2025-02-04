World-first hydrogen powered homes officially opened in Fife by First Minister

The first hydrogen homes in Fife have officially opened in a world-first green hydrogen project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney, First Minister, performed the honours in Levenmouth where participating residents can now cook and heat their homes without any carbon emissions.

He hailed the pioneering H100 Fife project as “a shining example” of how the country is leading the way in solutions to tackle climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to 300 households will make the switch to hydrogen - and residents involved in the trial can now visit demonstration homes to get hands-on experience ahead of appliances being installed in their own homes later this year.

First Minister John Swinney with SGN officials and local residents at the opening of the first hydrogen homes (Pic: Submitted)

The show house demonstrates how hydrogen can provide heating and cooking experiences very similar to natural gas. Familiar appliances like gas boilers and hobs are installed in the homes delivering the instant and responsive heat customers are used to, but with zero carbon emissions.

The First Minister formally opened the homes alongside Simon Kilonback, chief executive of energy distribution company, SGN

Mr Swinney said: “Scotland’s net zero future depends on our ability to create innovative solutions to tackle climate change; and the H100 Fife project is a shining example of this ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These demonstration homes offer residents a glimpse of the role that hydrogen can play in delivering warm and comfortable homes with zero carbon emissions.I welcome this significant milestone in the project’s journey and look forward to its completion.”

The First Minister formally opened the homes alongside Simon Kilonback, chief executive of energy distribution company, SGN

Residents who have signed up for the project and those who live locally can visit the homes to see hydrogen boilers and hobs from leading manufacturers Baxi, Worcester Bosch, and Bosch Home Appliances - these are the appliances that will be installed in their own homes later this year.

Mr Kilonback said: “"We believe H100 Fife can act as a catalyst for regional decarbonisation, positioning Scotland at the forefront of the transition to net zero. However, this project is also far more than just a hydrogen for home heating trial and will provide key evidence to support the development of the hydrogen economy, whether that be production, storage, distribution or operations.”

SGN is also partnering with Fife College to open the UK’s first hydrogen training facility in the coming months, located at its Levenmouth campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing gas safe engineers in the region will be upskilled at the facility on how to fit new hydrogen appliances and connect homes taking part in H100 Fife to the new 8.4km hydrogen network which was completed last year.

> During the event, the street on which the newly constructed homes are built was officially named ‘Newhaven Street’ by pupils from Denbeath Primary School.

The SS Newhaven was the first ship to enter Methil Docks on May 6, 1887, marking the beginning of the port’s vital role in the town’s history. At its peak, Methil shipped more coal than any other port in Britain. The H100 Fife project is being built just south of the docks on the site of one of Scotland’s largest former coal mines, continuing the area’s rich energy heritage with a focus on a sustainable future.