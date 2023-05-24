The charity is asking those who can to consider making a regular donation to the foodbank. It said that a £10 donation could “help a family in crisis to ensure their children are getting nutritious and hot meals each day”.

Rising costs mean that the foodbank’s monthly food bill sits at £20,000 per month on average. It has been forced to cut parcel availability to just one per week since July 2022, after increased demand drove the charity to the brink of closure.

Ian Campbell, chairman, said: “It’s unbelievable that families, and particularly adults, are still going hungry to make sure their children can eat. We do what we can at the Foodbank to try to alleviate the situation, but, like everyone else we are having to take difficult decisions around what we can afford to include in our weekly food parcels now. We are extremely grateful to everyone who donates, whether on a regular basis or when they can, and we are now looking at where our regular income is coming from.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chair Ian Campbell said difficult decisions are having to be made by the charity

The foodbank says monthly donations allow it to plan for increased demand -but that demand is consistently rising, March 2023 went on record as the highest number of visits for the foodbank.

Ian said: “By donating on a monthly basis you could help us to plan ahead and know that we are able to ensure we can continue to buy in the essentials for our parcels which are supplemented by the many donations of food we receive from local schools, churches and businesses as well as organisations and charities.”

An Office of National Statistics (ONS) report showed that food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose at the second highest rate in 45 years in the year to April 2023. This has led to around half (48 per cent) of UK adults reporting that they buy less when shopping for food.