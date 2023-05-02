News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

World leading science facility in St Andrews relaunches after devastating fire

A world-leading biomedical sciences facility at the University of St Andrews has re-opened - four years after a devastating fire ripped through the hi-tech laboratories.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:45 BST

The 2019 blaze destroyed labs and research facilities, and led to a £21 million investment project to refurbish and modernise the building.

In the months which followed, a dedicated project team undertook the careful removal of 500 crates of personal possessions; 12,000 separate chemical compounds, biohazards and radioactive sources; and 2500 items of scientific equipment with a total value of approximately £7million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work started just before the pandemic and was completed in the summer of 2022. The new design of the BMS building centres on efficient spaces that facilitate collaborative working within modern research and teaching laboratories.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone and Professor Terry Smith at the formal launch after the devastating fire.Professor Dame Sally Mapstone and Professor Terry Smith at the formal launch after the devastating fire.
Professor Dame Sally Mapstone and Professor Terry Smith at the formal launch after the devastating fire.
Most Popular

In the interim, 40 percent of BMS functions moved into existing university spaces, while 60 percent required purpose-built emergency laboratories and ancillary spaces. Within eight months of the fire, installation of the Willie Russell Laboratories, a pop-up laboratory facility built to help staff and students affected by the fire, was completed. The temporary facility offering state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities was commissioned by the University to allow valuable research to re-start, although this momentum was challenged by the pandemic.

Reflecting on the fire and the efforts of staff, students, and the St Andrews community to restore the facilities, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, principal and vice-chancellor of the University, said: “The re-opening of our world-class BMS building is an occasion for celebration and for looking forward to the future. However, I do wish to acknowledge the difficulties that had to be overcome for us to arrive at today’s event, because it is only against this background that we can truly appreciate the hard work and dedication that so many members of our community have demonstrated over the past four years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Mike Ferguson, Regius Professor of Life Sciences at the University of Dundee. added: “The biomedical sciences building is like a phoenix rising from the ashes. The new building is even better than the old one and I am delighted to see the amazing interdisciplinary work being carried out here by the world-leading scientists and students who call St Andrews home.”

Professor Mapstone added: “It is a source of great happiness and relief to have the BMS buliding returned to us, particularly in its new and improved condition, as the reconfiguration of the labs, offices, and write-up areas has yielded approximately ten percent extra usable space. Such a huge project and its efficient delivery would not have been possible without the support of staff and students from across our community to whom we are extremely grateful and thankful for their unwavering dedication to ensuring world-leading research continued, developed, and thrived.”

Related topics:St AndrewsWork