World War Two soldier to be added to Cupar war memorial

Fife Council has applied for planning permission to add the name of a World War Two hero to the memorial in Cupar.

Private George Buglass, son of Peter and Margaret, was killed at the age of 27 while serving with the 2nd Battalion Royal Scots in Hong Kong.

He was a dairyman in Dalkeith before joining the Army at the age of 20, and after a year’s home service was a year in India before being sent to Hong Kong.

It was reported locally at the time that Private Buglass was first reported missing in Hong Kong in January 1942, although his entry on the Sai Wan Memorial’s roll of honour gives his date of death as December 21, 1941.

It would take a full year before Mrs Buglass of Balmeadowside Farm would receive confirmation in January 1943 that her second son had been killed in action.

George’s elder brother, Simpson, also served with the Royal Scots in Hong Kong, prior to being allowed home on compassionate leave due to the illness and death of their father, while a younger brother served in North Africa.

If given the go ahead, work on the Category B listed memorial will involve cutting out a recess in the ‘1939’ column below one of the existing plaques and fitting a new smaller one of the same material.