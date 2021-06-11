World's largest construction vessel returns to River Forth this weekend

Pioneering Spirit and Iron Lady on the River Forth. Pic: Peter Devlin

The vessel is scheduled to return this Sunday evening with its cargo of a topside drilling platform destined for the Energy Park Fife in Methil, where it will be decommissioned.

She is scheduled to arrive on June 13 (Sunday) in the evening and will transfer the cargo onto the Iron Lady barge in the morning of June 14 – all subject to weather conditions.

Local people in the Methil, Leven and Largo Bay areas are expected to see the Pioneering Spirit from the shore. The Pioneering Spirit was previously in the Forth in April.

On Monday, the Iron Lady and its cargo will disengage from the Pioneering Spirit and will be towed by Forth Ports’ tugs to the Energy Park Fife in Methil where its cargo will be unloaded prior to its decommissioning.