Wreaths burnt in 'disgraceful' act of vandalism at a Fife war memorial

Wreaths were set on fire against Kirkcaldy War Memorial over the weekend in an act that has been deemed 'disgraceful'. (Pic: Submitted)

A mess of black ash beside part of the memorial was discovered on Monday morning by volunteers from Growing Kirkcaldy while they were tending the flower beds in the War Memorial Gardens.

The mess has been branded an ‘absolute disgrace’ by those who found it. It is unclear exactly when the incident happened, however it is believed to have taken place at some point over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter was brought to the attention of Councillor Alistair Cameron, whose ward covers Kirkcaldy Central, on Monday and he quickly alerted the council’s street cleaning service.

He said: “It’s a sick, mindless act of vandalism against people that gave everything for the town and country. These people lost their lives. The memorial is there as a mark of respect and we should be in a situation of being able to leave wreaths as a mark of respect without anyone touching them.

"What’s in the heads of those people that have done this I have no idea. It’s a disgrace. I’ve never known this particular situation to happen before. We’ve had graffiti, but nothing like this. We just have to hope it’s a real one off.

“The problem with where they have lit the fire is it’s a real hidden area. There are cameras at the Galleries, but this particular spot is not in view and they know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Can I please request that if anyone has any information about who did this to contact the police, or contact someone who will contact the police if they don’t want to do it themselves.

"Full credit to the street cleansing team who acted immediately on my request, clearing it up within hours of it being discovered.”

Councillor Julie MacDougall said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident. She said: “Who would want to do such an awful thing? I am led to believe this was a malicious act and if this is the case this is not only disrespecting those who fought for their country but also the many volunteers who work hard to look after the grounds and memorial area. I do hope this matter is followed up so we can understand why this happened and how it should be dealt with to prevent this happening again.”

Fife Council arranged for the damaged wreaths to be removed and the mess cleaned up on Monday after it was reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Jamieson, the council’s safer communities manager added: "Vandalism and anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities. I would encourage the public to report this type of behaviour to the Police by calling 101, ideally when it is happening. Alternatively, reports can be made online.”