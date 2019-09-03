Writing competition to mark Scottish Fisheries Museum’s 50th anniversary

The 2019 Anstruther Writing Awards is looking for fishing-themed entries to honour the 50th anniversary of the Scottish Fisheries Museum.

With both the awards and the museum steeped in fishing heritage, it is a fitting partnership and a celebration of all things sea-worthy, with a theme this year of ‘Boats, Fish and Folk’.

Entry to this year’s competition is free, and the winners, alongside other selected entries, will be included in a museum publication in May 2020. The adult categories (poetry and short story) are open Scotland-wide, while the primary and secondary categories (poetry, short story, reflective writing and creative writing) are open to Anstruther school pupils.

The competition has a judging panel of Scottish novelist Jennie Erdal, children’s author Chae Strathie, young adult writer Christina Banach and poet Matt Barnard.

Christine Palmer, president of the Anstruther Improvements Association, which organises the awards, said: “We hope this year’s celebratory competition gets the community, and those further afield, to put their pens to paper.”

The deadline for entries is October 31. A prize giving ceremony will be held on November 28. More details at www.anstrutherimprovements.org.