The popular trampoline business is set to move into the Kingdom Centre (Pics: Pixabay/Submitted)

A popular trampoline park is set to move into a Fife shopping centre after councillors approved its bid to secure new premises.

Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes lost its established base in the town’s Saltire Centre last year amid claims that landlords and Poundstretchers had made other arrangements for the unit without their knowledge.

Now the family run business is bouncing back and set to move into a new base in the Kingdom Centre. A planning application from owner, Kyle Bunting, to change the use of the former Forces Support charity shop - opposite Rothes Halls - was approved this week by Fife Council.

The application was necessary to change its use from retail to leisure and recreation. The business’ plans include a toddlers’ trampoline and play area, a video games arcade, a reception area, a cafe, and two party rooms - but the main attraction will be the trampoline park, play equipment and safety padding which will sit at the heart of the 24,383 sq ft unit. According to planning papers, the trampoline park will open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Sunday when it’s up and running.

The business was forced to find a new location after it had to close its doors at Saltire Centre indefinitely last year. Xtreme Trampoline Park launched an online petition that gained more than 2,000 signatures in an unsuccessful effort to stop the closure, while promising customers that they were in positive talks with a new location.

Now, nearly a year later those plans are materialising. In a recent Facebook post the company stated that the “wheels are in motion.”

“As you may have read recently, there have been some really positive movements regarding a new trampoline park in Glenrothes,” the post stated. “We have been working hard behind the scenes and have been genuinely overwhelmed with the help and support of everyone who has remained with us on our journey so far.”

