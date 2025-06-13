Yellow weather warning cancels Saturday's Kinghorn Children's Gala events

Kinghorn Children's Gala had been due to draw to a close on Saturday - however the weather forecast has forced organisers to cancel the planned events. (Pic: contributed)

Kinghorn Children’s Gala parade and celebration day has been cancelled due to the wet weather forecast for Saturday.

Committee members announced on Friday afternoon in social media posts that they had made the difficult decision to cancel Saturday’s events due to a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms being in place throughout the day.

The annual week of gala events had been due to come to a close on Saturday with a procession through the village from Park Place to Myres Park ahead of an afternoon of fun in the park including inflatables and rides, market stalls, live music and refreshments.

There had also been a disco planned for the evening. This year’s theme was Under the Sea.

However, the gala committee have cancelled the plans and are looking to rearrange what they can for an alternative date.

The cancellation comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for much of Scotland from midnight to 6pm on Saturday.

They warn of heavy rain and thunderstorms which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and disruption to public transport.

There is also “a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

In a post on the Kinghorn Children’s Gala Facebook page on Friday night, the committee posted: “Dear Gala Friends, we’re so sorry to let you know that all of the Gala events planned for tomorrow are cancelled due to weather warnings which are now in place.

“The Gala Committee is extremely disappointed, just as we know you will be. We were so looking forward to a day full of fun, laughter, and celebration with you all.

“We are now working hard to see what can be rescheduled, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more news to share.

“Thank you for your understanding – we’re thinking of you all, and we hope to have better news soon.”

They added that the treasure hunt planned for Friday night will still be going ahead as planned from 6pm at the bowling club.