You Decide: Deadline for voting to secure funding for local projects just days away

A bid to open a large historic garden to the public in Kirkcaldy town centre is just one of the projects looking for your vote in the You Decide initiative.

And with the voting deadline just days away you’ll have to be quick if you want to have your say on who gets a share of the £300,000 cash pot that’s up for grabs.

The Adam Smith Global Foundation, which owns the 600 square metre Adam Smith Garden just off the High Street, is hoping to open the garden to the public before March 9, 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the publication of Adam Smith’s the Wealth of Nations.

The only entrance to the garden, which was Smith’s when he wrote the book, is across a private courtyard and access is severely limited and through the You Decide initiative the Foundation is seeking funding to open a public access and to provide accessible toilet facilities.

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager at the Adam Smith Global Foundation said: “We have hosted some small private events in the garden in the past year and everyone loves the space, but this walled garden really belongs to the people of Kirkcaldy and needs to be opened with a proper entrance and facilities. When the work is completed the new garden gate will be opened for the public to use, we can also hold large events and encourage tourism in Kirkcaldy.”

The Adam Smith Garden is just one of 76 projects currently taking part in the You Decide initiative with each vying for a share of a £300,000 pot of funding.

Following an initial in-person event at the Adam Smith Theatre earlier this month, online voting is currently taking place for members of the public to choose which projects should receive a share of the cash.

However, with voting closing on Sunday, March 30 locals don’t have much longer to ensure they have their say.

Each person has up to five votes in each of four categories – community and social; creative and cultural; ecology and environmental and leisure and recreational.

The You Decide campaign is a collaboration between Fife Council and its communities.

For more information on all the participating project and to vote visit https://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decide