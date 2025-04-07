You Decide: Public vote secures funding for 30 projects across Kirkcaldy district - here are the winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thirty community projects are celebrating windfalls after winning the public vote to divvy up £300,000 of public funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were all successful in the ‘You Decide’ project run by Fife Council which drew to a close at the end of March. The month-long voting process started with a busy public open day at the Adam Smith Theatre, and then it was up to each of the 80 bidding groups to push their case for support.

The projects were chosen from across four categories, and funding awards range from a few hundred £s to £15,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 5000 votes were cast in total across the four-week long initiative which was overseen by a steering group of local residents with support from the local authority

There was a good turnout at the Adam Smith Theatre for the public vote (Pics: Submitted)

The winners were: Community Café, Beveridge Park - £15,000: A community café and a space for people to socialise in a safe space, and promote one of Kirkcaldy’s most popular parks.

Bairns & Books - £1600: To upgrade our children's area with new furniture to encourage families to stay and enjoy reading together.

Beehives in Ravenscraig Park - £2000: Beehives to benefit the whole area in terms of pollination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linton Lane Centre - Playpark - £13,460: To update the community playpark which is open to all along with local nurseries children.

The projects which make the shortlist went to a public vote (Pic: Submitted)

Dunnikier Country Park Sensory Garden - £15,000: A community sensory garden specifically designed to support individuals with additional needs, such as autism, limited mobility, visual impairments, and dementia.

Playground for Growth Building a Better Future - £15,000: To improve Burntisland Primary’s outdated equipment.

Burntisland Hedgehog Haven - £1500: To fund the installation of electrics and flooring in outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Theatre - £12,000: To enhance the front plaza and open it for light lunches/drinks, with music /family entertainment.

Opening Adam Smith's Walled Garden - £14,845: To transform Adam Smith’s large historic walled garden into a community space.

Kirkcaldy Community Cinema - £11,180: Equipment and facilities for low cost/free community cinema screenings in Kirkcaldy targeting marginalised communities.

Women’s boxing fitness & children with disabilities - £10,000: To provide attendees with equipment and protective wear needed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whale Park - £15,000: Develop an underused piece of community land overlooking the sea, create an education and art celebration of ‘The Return of the Whales’ to The Firth of Forth.

The Peoples Sauna - £8,554:A donation-based, pay-as-you-can pop-up tent sauna that will be situated at Pathhead Sands beach.

Young At Heart - £4000: A lively space for the over-65s to make friends, stay active, and boost mental wellbeing.

Water Sports Hub - £15,000: Establishing a water sports hub enhances health, fitness, and mental well-being for both young people and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burntisland Highland Games - £669: Purchase of equipment to help to create a safe distance between competitors and spectators.

Big Green Market Repair Cafe - £4800: To create a team of experienced fixers to help people learn how to repair their own items.

Burntisland Burgh Chambers Complex Redevelopment - £15,000: To engage heritage experts to assess the condition of the stone in storage, refresh the spire documentation and costings and apply for reinstatement funding.

Beveridge Park Peace Garden Renewal Project - £15,000: A space for bringing groups together and build on for community integration and cohesion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing stronger, growing healthier - £2192: A series of hiking/camping trips to develop skills needed to survive and complete the tasks assigned to them by the leaders.

Kirkcaldy Galleries - Friends School Travel Fund - £12,500: A transport fund enabling primary schools to visit Kirkcaldy Galleries at no cost.

Burntisland Community Suppers - £700: To develop training/review opportunity for 20 volunteers to look at how to take the project forward.

War Memorial & Gardens Event - £15,000: To build a legacy Memorial Cairn and time capsule in the Memorial gardens marking the 100th anniversary of the site and 100 years of public service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dysart Coastline Regeneration - £15,000: Sea Dreams will make the most of an area of wasteland next to where many people pass by and visit to create an interesting and natural planting scheme.

Making Burntisland Beautiful - £4,500: This project will bring colour and places for the community to come together.

Linktown Wee Schemies Youth Club - £11,000: Wee Schemies volunteers have provided children with fun activities in a safe, accessible space for over 30 years.

Cottage Community Garden - £15,000: To add an inclusive accessible path throughout the garden, level out uneven areas and trip hazards, add raised beds and plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society - £9,120: We’re securing premises at 272 High Street where the funding will be invested to expand outreach and enhance a safe, welcoming environment for gamers of all ages and backgrounds.

Safer Streets - £2,000: To improve the grass area between Invertiel Road and Seaforth view used as a short cut.

Inglostadter Beer & Community Music Festival - £15,000: To bring back the culture and atmosphere of the ever popular traditional Bavarian Beer and Music Festival to Kirkcaldy.

Lang Toun Pedal Power - £4740: To make our women’s bike group more accessible for Kirkcaldy women of all abilities who can't afford to cycle, or don't have the confidence.

INSPIRE disability drama - £10,000: To set up a drama group for disabled adults with the aim of the group to increase confidence, increase self-esteem and improve communication skills.