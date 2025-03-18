You Decide: voting for Kirkcaldy projects bidding for £300,000 funding pot moves online

Online voting in the Kirkcaldy area's You Decide campaign is now underway after a good turnout at the public launch at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects bidding for a share of a £300,000 pot of funding were all on show for locals to weigh up and pick their favourites across four categories.

The Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre saw brisk business as many people turned up to find out more at the information day, and cast their votes. Now the process has moved online until the end of the month when the project winners will be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collaboration between Fife Council and its communities, the You Decide campaign has been overseen by a community led steering group of residents from Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Puddledub, working with the council’s Kirkcaldy Area community development team to deliver the initiative.

There was a good turnout at the Adam Smith Theatre for the public vote (Picas: Submitted)

A total of 76 projects have been submitted in four categories - community and social; creative and cultural; ecology and environmental, and leisure and recreational.

Each person has up to five votes in each category to help choose the ones they want to see receive funding and further improve local communities. The initiatives range from a community café; coastline regeneration project; a people’s sauna; community cinema; new playpark; a Whale Park; Hedgehog Haven and a festival for Kirkcaldy with applications ranging from £500 to the maximum £15,000.

For more information on all the projects and to vote, go to ttps://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decide

The response to the weekend event delighted the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McGhie, community steering group chair, added: “It has been brilliant to be involved in the You Decide campaign, collaborating with our council colleagues to bring positive change to the area.

“We’ve had a great response from the community so far, and we’re now encouraging people to check the projects on the You Decide webpage and then vote online to pick the projects they want to see delivered and make our communities even better places to live, work and visit.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, area committee convenor added: “So far, the You Decide campaign has been a fantastic success and well received by the Kirkcaldy public who have come forward with some exciting project ideas to improve and enhance our communities.

“ I'd encourage everyone who work or live across the Kirkcaldy area to get involved and use their votes to support the projects they'd like to see improve their communities. Get online and get involved and make your votes count."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> It will be interesting to chart the progress of the ideas pitched, and how the money helps them go from the page to an actual event or benefit to a group. For some it means a first step can be taken, for more established groups the funding is the financial impetus needed to take the next step. Let’s hope this isn’t a one-off. We’re on to something special here.

Comment: Page 20