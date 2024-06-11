Young actor sought for role in Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society's production of Elf
KAOS will stage the wonderful feel good musical Elf at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from November 12 to 16, but the company are now looking to cast the role of Michael and are inviting young performers to audition.
A spokesperson for the amateur theatre company said: “We are searching for a talented individual to fill the role of Michael. This is a great opportunity for a young actor who has a passion for performance.
"The role has a playing age of 12 and is the stepbrother of the leading character Buddy. He is a smarter than average 12-year-old and KAOS are looking for a young actor who can sing, act and move well.”
The musical is based on the popular New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum and follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Rehearsals are on Mondays and Thursdays, plus a few Sundays nearer the show.
If anyone wants to know more about the auditions for the role, they should contact Fiona Brodie by emailing [email protected] no later than Monday, June 17.
