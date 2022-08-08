Young Dysart brass players at summer school

Members of Dysart Colliery Band who attended the summer school last week.

They attended the National Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) residential summer course at the Strathallan School last week, featuring players aged from nine to 22, split into three bands – children’s, reserve and senior.

For the brass and percussion players attending, the emphasis was on having fun as well as enjoying the full learning experience.

Sectional practice sessions, master classes and full band reheasrsals provided opportunities for serious music making, while students enjoy extra curricular events inlcuidng swimming, rounders, treasure hunts and a silent disco.

The NYBBS summer course was supported by funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative.