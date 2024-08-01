Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented young Fife artist has designed a captivating series of animated characters for Forces Children Scotland’s Children’s Rights Report campaign.

Rubie McNeill, aged 17 and from an Army family in Leuchars, has harnessed her artistic skills to create a series of illustrated characters to embody the diversity and spirit of children and young people from armed forces communities within the report, titled ‘It’s not just their job, it’s our whole lives’.

Rubie’s characters, including a lead called Maude, play a crucial role in making the campaign accessible and engaging to resonate with younger audiences. The animations share the perspectives from children and young people from Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force families.

Forces Children Scotland’s Rights Report seeks to amplify the voices of children and young people from armed forces and veteran families, advocating for their rights and issuing a series of recommendations for authorities to act to ensure they are heard on matters affecting their lives.

Maude (left) and a supporting character drawn by Rubie McNeill (Pic: Submitted)

The report and supporting animations were launched following the incorporation of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots Law, and aims to create a strong, recognisable identity and voice for the campaign.

Rubie said: “I wanted to write a kid’s book in my downtime, so I basically used the main character for that and put it as Maude and added extra stuff, like further characters, branded badges, and lots of other things. To get started I just thought, what would I picture the characters looking like if I were to think of Forces Children Scotland, what came into my mind? So, I thought I’d create someone who looks kind, helpful, and resilient.”

Asked for her opinion about what Maude would like to achieve through the report, Rubie said:

“She would definitely say young people should get a greater say in parliament. Like MSPs listening to our voice instead of adults advocating on our behalf. I think they should come to us more. There should be better access to local services, like healthcare, and mental health support. Things like this are very important because many young people from armed forces communities can experience things like this with moving around lots.

“Or even parents - if your dad has PTSD or something. Eventually, that will also take a toll on young people too, so greater understanding and support for everyone in the family is very important too.”

Meg Thomas, Forces Children Scotland deputy chief executive and policy lead, praised the talented Fifer.

“We are so grateful for Rubie sharing her lived experience and creativity to bring our children’s rights report to life in such an innovative, engaging format,” she said. “The commencement of the UNCRC Incorporation Act in Scotland marks a significant step towards recognising and protecting the rights of all children.

“Our report is a crucial contribution to its overall mission, shedding light on the distinct challenges faced by children from armed forces families. We believe this report will drive meaningful change and ensure that these children receive the support and protection they deserve.”