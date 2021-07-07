Throughout lockdown the YAC has continued to thrive, offering its members a host of unique experiences including interviewing legendary Bond producer Barbara Broccoli from her home in New York.

Members have also had their movie reviews of new, classic and archive films published online and connecting digitally with fellow young movie lovers across Scotland and the whole of the UK, sharing ideas with those based in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous members of the YAC.

The programme also offers exclusive opportunities for members to take part in online question and answers with various movie producers, and masterclasses with industry professionals as well as giving a chance for young people to learn more about the film industry and the careers available.

Katie Hamilton, programme coordinator and YAC lead for Scotland, said: "It is a chance for young people to find out more about the film industry and to get the word out there that lets them know that there is more than one avenue into the industry.

"The sessions we offer are very young person focused with them really driving what is done and achieved. They talk about things that are important to them and what they want to hear.”

"Everything they have done has been very impactful and we take everything on board to make it happen.”

YAC applications are open until July 13. Visit: https://www.intofilm.org/news-and-views/articles/youth-advisory-council-applications-2021

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.