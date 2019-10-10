Young Fife musicians set for Open Mic regional finals

Two Fifers have made it through to the regional finals of the Open Mic UK music competition.

Kirsten Fraser and Louie Graham will now perform at the next stage in Newcastle hoping to make it through to the grand final in London.

The pair are from Glenrothes and their Kirkcaldy-based singing teacher, Rachael Allitt of Love Singing, is delighted for them.

She said: “I’m very proud of Kirsten and Louie.

“They have worked hard, practiced for this and most of all, have the talent.”

Open Mic UK 2019 is the biggest search for unsigned talent in the UK with auditions held all over the country each year.

The competition is run by Future Music, the company who have discovered some of the best new talent and propelled them to the big stage, working with Thames TV, Sony and Universal.

Thousands of hopefuls entered Open Mic UK nationwide and hundreds of auditioned on the day to impress the judges.

Those who made it through the audition stage will now take part in a live head-to-head battle alongside the best talent in their region, performing in front of a music industry judging panel.

Chris Grayston, events co-ordinator and head of Future Music, said: “Every year that we hold this competition the bar is raised and the quality gets higher and higher.

“For promising singers, song-writers, rappers and vocalists, Open Mic UK provides a real opportunity to open the door to a music career by showcasing their talent to music industry professionals and audiences across the country.”