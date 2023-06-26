News you can trust since 1871
Young Fife performers urged to save the date ahead of panto's junior ensemble auditions

Talented young dancers will be given their chance to shine as pantomime magic returns to the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, this Christmas.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Panto is set to return to the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy in December and auditions for the junior ensemble take place in September,

Auditions to find a junior ensemble for the upcoming production of The Little Mermaid will take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Bennochy Road theatre.

“We’re thrilled to be back with panto at the Adam Smith this year,” said Karen Taylor, Programme Manager at OnFife. “Not just because the pandemic meant the joy and magic of pantomime was missing for a couple of years but we’ll be on stage again at this much-loved theatre.

“We would encourage any youngsters who would like to experience the thrill of theatre and live performance, regardless of their experience, to make sure they don’t miss the audition this autumn.”

The auditions are open to all children aged at least nine years old and in P5 on the first day of rehearsals and no older than 16 years old and in S4 on the last day of the performances.

The Adam Smith Theatre has been undergoing a major refurbishment and its official grand reopening will be on September 23.

For more information about the auditions, as well as an application form, see https://www.onfife.com/venues/adam-smith-theatre/panto-junior-ensemble-auditions/ or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

