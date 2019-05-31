Young Fife photographer wins Rotary award

St Leonards student Nerea Gomez-Martin (Year 12) has been announced as the winner of the Rotary Young Photographer of the Year national final.

Nerea’s portfolio entry on the 2019 theme of the ‘Beauty of Nature’ beat compositions from school pupils across the country to claim the top spot.

This is the second national win this year for Nerea, who was successful in the Scottish Schools Art Exhibition at the Caledonian Club in Belgravia, London, in March, which was judged by renowned Scottish artist John Lowry Morrison.

Photography is one of the key specialisms of the Art Department at St Leonards, and pupils have secured a series of successes in both the Kodak and Rotary Photography competitions in recent years.

In 2018, St Leonards student Emma Ylitalo (Year 11) was awarded second place at senior level in the Rotary International district heats, whilst Year 9 pupils Rowan Easson and Pablo Gomez-Martin, Nerea’s younger brother, progresses to last year’s Intermediate District Finals.

Nerea’s IB Diploma work will be amongst the pieces on display at the St Leonards Art Exhibition preview on Friday, June 14, from 5pm–8pm, at which she will also be presented with her Rotary Club award.

The annual St Leonards Art Exhibition is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend, enjoy live music and walk the show.