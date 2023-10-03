Young Fife rugby fan leads Scottish heroes out at Rugby World Cup tie in France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine year old Rhys Edwards from Burntisland led Scotland onto the pitch ahead of their World Cup clash with Romania in Lille last Saturday.

Rhys was being recognised for his passionate enthusiasm for the game, whilst going above and beyond for his team and club. He was nominated by his rugby coach for being “a player who always inspires young players around him”. The nomination went on to highlight his positive attitude and sense of humour.

Describing the trip, Rhys said: “My whole trip was really good. The experience of walking out with the players and having fun at the Lille rugby village was amazing.

